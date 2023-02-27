Freezing rain to lead to an icy morning commute; precipitation to become rain, snow for the afternoon

After a relatively nice weekend, we will be starting the week on a messy note as the next low pressure system moves in.
WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in place through at least midday, and for some, until 6 PM this evening.
Temperatures aloft and at the surface are warmer than our winter storm last week, so this will lead to the threat of freezing rain, snow and rain. This will lead to a potentially icy morning commute, so please use caution if you are traveling. The precipitation will change over to a mix of rain and snow or for some, just rain or just snow. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s, so that will play a big role in what precipitation types you'll see. Some models show the precipitation turning to all rain, and others to a mix or even just plain snow.
