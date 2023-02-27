 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED TODAY...

.A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to
southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin today. The
precipitation this morning will start out as rain in far southern
Minnesota but as freezing rain in eastern Minnesota north of the
Twin Cities, then will gradually mix with rain and snow this
afternoon. The highest ice amounts are expected in western
Wisconsin, where near one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going
westward across east central Minnesota, ice accumulations of up
to one to two tenths of an inch are expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota from
Todd and Stearns county, east to northern portions of Anoka and
Washington county, along with Pierce and Pepin counties in
western Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Icing expected. Total ice accumulations of around one
quarter inch.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Freezing rain to lead to an icy morning commute; precipitation to become rain, snow for the afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Futurecast GRAF 24 HR.png

After a relatively nice weekend, we will be starting the week on a messy note as the next low pressure system moves in. 

WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in place through at least midday, and for some, until 6 PM this evening.

Temperatures aloft and at the surface are warmer than our winter storm last week, so this will lead to the threat of freezing rain, snow and rain. This will lead to a potentially icy morning commute, so please use caution if you are traveling. The precipitation will change over to a mix of rain and snow or for some, just rain or just snow. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s, so that will play a big role in what precipitation types you'll see. Some models show the precipitation turning to all rain, and others to a mix or even just plain snow. 

CLICK HERE for more details on accumulations, and a look at the extended forecast. 

Send weather and pet photos here