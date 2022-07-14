Friday morning has the best chance for widespread rain since May

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It has been quite some time since Eau Claire has picked up beneficial rain totals. Sure, Monday's measurement at the airport was nearly 1/3", but that was from an isolated storm and most of Western Wisconsin didn't see even that much rain.
The last time Eau Claire got more than 1/2" was almost three weeks ago on June 25, and Eau Claire hasn't picked up an inch in one day since late May.
While the weather has been very nice over the past couple of days with sunshine and low humidity, dew points rose back to the low 60s this afternoon and will continue to rise tomorrow.
While there is a low chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm tomorrow morning mainly south of Eau Claire, most places should receive beneficial rain. Expect a widespread...