Friday's sunshine and warm temperatures will give way to rain, t-storm chances Saturday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Your Friday forecast will feature a mostly sunny to partly cloudy with calm winds becoming light out of the west and southwest. After a cool start to the day, highs climb back into the low to mid 80s with dew points remaining in the 40s.
Skies become partly to mostly cloudy tonight and after midnight, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible north of US-64 ahead of a cold front. Lows fall back into the 50s and low 60s.
