Frigid tonight! Expect lows near or possibly below zero ahead of a chance at 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures today were on the order of ten degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 40 degrees with highs across Western Wisconsin ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. The sun doesn't set until after 7pm after yesterday's switch to Daylight Saving Time, so the temps won't begin to fall for the night for an extra hour compared to when we were on standard time.
Still, with a clearing sky this evening and winds becoming light, temps will fall quite a bit tonight. Expect the coldest night in about two weeks: Temps will be close to February 26's low of 0 in Eau Claire, with some spots possibly dropping below zero.
We'll be sunny all day tomorrow since high pressure will pass through the Upper Midwest, but highs will only climb to maybe a degree or so above freezing, which is still between 5 and 10 degrees below average.
The wind will pick up tomorrow night and the clouds will increase Wednesday as temps warm up into... READ MORE