Frigid wind chills last until Western Wisconsin's next snow chance

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
"It wouldn't be so bad if there was no wind." -Every Wisconsinite all winter.
Unfortunately, there has been a decent amount of wind all day, though the strongest gusts of 25 to 35 mph were last night into early this morning. Wind continues this evening out of the northwest and will continue through the night at 5 to 10 mph.
With temps dropping much lower tonight compared to last night, wind chills will also be lower despite the wind not being quite as strong. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon Thursday for all of Western Wisconsin.
While tomorrow will be sunny all day long, temps will barely warm above zero and will not feel warmer than -10 through the day. Tomorrow night remains clear, but the wind will be light.
Friday remains mostly sunny, though clouds arrive in the evening ahead of our next snow chance... READ MORE