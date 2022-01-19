 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Frigid wind chills last until Western Wisconsin's next snow chance

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer: 

"It wouldn't be so bad if there was no wind." -Every Wisconsinite all winter.

Unfortunately, there has been a decent amount of wind all day, though the strongest gusts of 25 to 35 mph were last night into early this morning. Wind continues this evening out of the northwest and will continue through the night at 5 to 10 mph.

With temps dropping much lower tonight compared to last night, wind chills will also be lower despite the wind not being quite as strong. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon Thursday for all of Western Wisconsin.

While tomorrow will be sunny all day long, temps will barely warm above zero and will not feel warmer than -10 through the day. Tomorrow night remains clear, but the wind will be light.

Friday remains mostly sunny, though clouds arrive in the evening ahead of our next snow chance... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

