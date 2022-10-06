Frost likely tonight, hard freeze possible Friday night into Saturday morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The strong cold front we've been tracking for several days came through early this morning with scattered showers and even a couple thunderstorms! However, it didn't rain everywhere.
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Eau Claire's official weather station, didn't record any rain. However, our rain gauge at the News 18 Studio on the south side of the city picked up 1/10" rain. A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible this evening. Don't expect meaningful rain totals from any rain this evening.
Lows tonight will approach the freezing mark, though the light wind and slowly-dissipating clouds might keep temps from falling as far as they could if wind was calm and sky was clear in some spots. Even colder air is expected... READ MORE