Frost possible overnight mainly east of highway 53 before rain chances return Friday afternoon

It was the coldest morning since June 4 with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s in the Chippewa Valley, though temps to the east were in the 30s and Black River Falls fell one degree shy of its first freezing low temperature!
Temperatures will be similar or slightly cooler tonight. Highs this afternoon were in the low to mid 60s, which were between 5 and 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 70.
With cooler temperatures tonight, a Frost Advisory is in effect for Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties from 1am to 8am. It's that time of the year for frost to be possible, so make sure to cover or bring inside any plants you want to preserve if you live in the advisory area.
