Frost possible tonight, few showers tomorrow

It was a cloudy and cooler day across the Chippewa Valley as we kicked off the weekend. High temperatures were in the 50s and 60s.
Expect clouds to clear tonight, allowing for temperatures to bottom out in the 30s and 40s. The coldest spots will see the chance of frost formation. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday for Jackson county. Make sure to cover up sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation.
Afternoon showers are possible Sunday with high temperatures in the 60s. Sunday night brings another chance for frost as skies clear and temperatures fall into the 30s. READ MORE...