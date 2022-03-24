Gloomy, windy and another shot of snow, before cold sunshine returns for the weekend

Our spring storm is still bothering us a bit Thursday morning. It dropped 1/2'' of snowfall overnight. There's only a short break today before another round of rain/snow comes in Friday.
Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the 40s. Winds will be breezy from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Rain/snow ended early and we'll remain dry for most of the day.
Overnight, lows drop into the low 30s. We see a new wave come in from the northwest and bring us a chance for light rain/snow again Friday. Temperatures move back towards the 40s so we'll see everything melt by Friday evening.
Snowfall will be possible...READ MORE.