Going up! Temperatures have begun their climb and will continue into at least the 70s next week

Temperatures Going Up.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

After a long stretch of mostly cooler than average temperatures, Western Wisconsin returned to near average today, and it will continue to warm into next week.

Highs will climb to near 60 for Saturday, and if it doesn't quite hit 60 it will likely on Sunday. Highs will be closer to 70 Monday and well into the 70s next Tuesday through Thursday. There even is a slight chance to hit 80 next week!

Eau Claire hit the 50 mark for the second time this year on Friday and was pretty close to the daily average high of 52.

The only blemish in the short term is a chance for... READ MORE

