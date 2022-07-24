Gorgeous weather headed to the Chippewa Valley

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The Chippewa Valley ended the week beautifully with temps in the upper 70s. Dewpoints have started to decrease and will continue to until Tuesday. With dewpoints decreasing, tonight will be nice and cool with temps in the low 50s with mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow will be the perfect day to go outside and enjoy the weather. Temps will be in the upper 70s, with plenty of sunshine, and without the strong winds that we had today. Whether you are indoors with the windows open, grilling outside, or at the playground with your kids, it is a day to not miss. Tomorrow will end with temps in the upper 50s with a slight increase in humidity.
The slight increase in humidity is due to rain chances on Tuesday. Humidity will only be in the low 60s which will be enough to feel it, but not intense. The storm chances will be... READ MORE