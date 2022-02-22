 Skip to main content
Graupel doesn't measure up as much as snowflakes; Another snow chance arrives Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Snow totals were a bit lower today than expected in the Chippewa Valley, though reports of 6" or more are coming in from areas north and west of Eau Claire.

The problem in the Eau Claire area was that a lot of the snow actually fell in the form of pellets called graupel. Graupel forms when snowflakes fall through a thin layer of above freezing air.

That layer allows for partial melting of the snowflake, but not complete melting (that would be called sleet). This results in softer pellets. When it comes time to measure the frozen precipitation, the graupel doesn't have that crystal structure that flakes have. As a result, they don't stick together and instead pile up.

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

