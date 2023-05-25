Great weather expected for whatever you have planned for this Memorial Day Weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures warmed to the low to mid 70s this afternoon across the Chippewa Valley, but temps will get a bit chilly overnight in spots before temps slowly climb each day through the next weekend.
Eau Claire's low tonight is expected to be in the low 40s, which is not cold enough for frost to be a threat. Most spots across the Chippewa Valley should be warm enough to avoid that, too, but areas to the north and east of Eau Claire could drop into the mid to upper 30s.
Typically cool spots, especially those in valleys or other areas sheltered from the wind could get down into the mid 30s where frost becomes possible. Black River Falls and surrounding areas is most likely to be the coldest tonight. After tonight, we'll warm back above average tomorrow and continue to warm slowly all weekend.
