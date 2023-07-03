Have a way to get warnings as storms threaten 4th of July outdoor activities and stay safe from lightning threat

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Mother Nature will likely supply her own fireworks show for at least parts of Western Wisconsin throughout the day on the 4th of July, though chances will be greatest in the evening for widespread thunderstorms.
It will also be hot and humid, so make sure to stay hydrated during the parts of the day that stay dry. Again, the most likely time for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be in the evening and overnight, which will threaten 4th of July firework displays.
Even if the storms are not severe, lightning is a threat for outdoor activities. Lightning has been known to strike 10 to 20 miles away from the storm in places that aren't getting rain.
Generally, if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck. Safe places from lightning include... READ MORE