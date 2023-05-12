Have the rain gear around for the Mother's Day weekend... but it won't be a total washout

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the weekend, but it won't rain the entire time and realistically, there will be a lot of dry time. Even with that, you'll still want to have the rain gear with should you have any outdoor plans.
Your Friday forecast will feature a mainly cloudy sky and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds east to east-southeast at 5-10 mph with highs in the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms linger tonight under a cloudy sky with an east wind at 5-15 mph and lows 55-60.