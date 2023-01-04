 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Hazardous road conditions as snow continues to fall

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe: 

Yesterday saw all kinds of precipitation with freezing rain, rain itself, and plenty of snow. Today we will have snow as the more dominate precipitation, which means that there is plenty of snow still left to accumulate. 

Due to a mix of freezing rain and snow yesterday afternoon and last night, roads are pretty hazardous this morning. Plenty of them have either snow or ice covering them. Also, ice has been covered by the snow, which means that even though it looks like just snow, there could be a sheet of ice underneath it. 

Snow will continue throughout the day, though in the afternoon, we could have a little bit of... READ MORE

