Hazardous road conditions as snow continues to fall

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Yesterday saw all kinds of precipitation with freezing rain, rain itself, and plenty of snow. Today we will have snow as the more dominate precipitation, which means that there is plenty of snow still left to accumulate.
Due to a mix of freezing rain and snow yesterday afternoon and last night, roads are pretty hazardous this morning. Plenty of them have either snow or ice covering them. Also, ice has been covered by the snow, which means that even though it looks like just snow, there could be a sheet of ice underneath it.
Snow will continue throughout the day, though in the afternoon, we could have a little bit of... READ MORE