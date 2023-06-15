Hazy and smoky skies will continue but we do see some improvement

The hazy and smoky skies will continue as we head into our Thursday, but we do see a slow and gradual improvement. As of Thursday morning, the AQI has fallen back to the moderate to unhealthy for some category with unhealthy to very unhealthy levels around Rochester and the Twin Cities.
An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in place through at least noon today and we'll continue to deal with the haze and smoky conditions, but winds out of the north and northeast at 5-15 mph will slowly help clear the air out a bit. Air quality levels will remain in the yellow to orange category throughout the day. Outside of that, skies will be clear to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. I had to take temperatures down due to the haze and smoke.