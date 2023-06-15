Hazy and smoky skies will continue but we do see some improvement

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk,
Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air Quality Forecast Today Auto KML Map and Impacts.png

The hazy and smoky skies will continue as we head into our Thursday, but we do see a slow and gradual improvement. As of Thursday morning, the AQI has fallen back to the moderate to unhealthy for some category with unhealthy to very unhealthy levels around Rochester and the Twin Cities. 

An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in place through at least noon today and we'll continue to deal with the haze and smoky conditions, but winds out of the north and northeast at 5-15 mph will slowly help clear the air out a bit. Air quality levels will remain in the yellow to orange category throughout the day. Outside of that, skies will be clear to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. I had to take temperatures down due to the haze and smoke. 

