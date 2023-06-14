 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce,
Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust
the air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Hazy skies and reduced air quality highlight Wednesday's forecast

HRRR Smoke - Vertically Integrated.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

The weather story today and Thursday will be on the hazy skies returning along with reduced air quality levels. This is because of a combination of wildfires ongoing in Canada and ground ozone. An Air Quality Alert is in place for the Twin Cities along with southeast and northern Minnesota, but we are not expecting any alerts in the Chippewa Valley as of now as the air quality is forecasted to remain in the moderate (yellow) category. 

Outside of that, we'll see a mostly sunny sky for our Wednesday with a slight chance of a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms as a weak cold front slides through. Highs top out in the 80s to near 90, but the haze could limit temperatures a bit. 

CLICK HERE for the rest of your Stormtracker 18 Forecast!