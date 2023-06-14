Hazy skies and reduced air quality highlight Wednesday's forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The weather story today and Thursday will be on the hazy skies returning along with reduced air quality levels. This is because of a combination of wildfires ongoing in Canada and ground ozone. An Air Quality Alert is in place for the Twin Cities along with southeast and northern Minnesota, but we are not expecting any alerts in the Chippewa Valley as of now as the air quality is forecasted to remain in the moderate (yellow) category.
Outside of that, we'll see a mostly sunny sky for our Wednesday with a slight chance of a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms as a weak cold front slides through. Highs top out in the 80s to near 90, but the haze could limit temperatures a bit.