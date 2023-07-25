Heat and humidity getting closer to their highest points as we continue to have possible showers and thunderstorms

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Heat and humidity is climbing more and more and today it was felt much more than yesterday as heat indices climbed to the mid 90s. We are getting close to the top of this heat as the next couple of days will be the hottest days of the week. However, with the heat, we will see chances of showers and thunderstorms.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for St. Croix and Pierce County from 10am on Wednesday until 8pm on Thursday.
Heat indices of 100°+ are possible. With enough exposure to the heat, heat illnesses are possible. Make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids, limiting your time outdoors, and staying away from the heat and in shade or a place with AC.
