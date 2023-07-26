Heat and humidity hitting its highest point tomorrow before strong to possibly severe scattered showers and thunderstorms

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The Chippewa Valley is only getting hotter as temperatures hit the upper 80s, but our real feel has jumped into the mid 90s. Tomorrow, we are going to reach the topping point of dangerous heat and humidity. Following the heat will come potential strong to severe storms.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, St.Croix, Pierce, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, and Trempealeau County until 8 pm on Thursday.
Heat indices are expected to rise to 100°+ which will make being outside for an extended period of time will be hazardous as heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion or stroke are possible. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, limit your time outside, and have a place where you can cool down for at least 5-10 minutes.
To learn more about the heat and storms that we will be tracking tomorrow, CLICK HERE.