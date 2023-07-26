 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Watonwan, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties. In Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat and humidity hitting its highest point tomorrow before strong to possibly severe scattered showers and thunderstorms

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe: 

The Chippewa Valley is only getting hotter as temperatures hit the upper 80s, but our real feel has jumped into the mid 90s. Tomorrow, we are going to reach the topping point of dangerous heat and humidity. Following the heat will come potential strong to severe storms. 

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, St.Croix, Pierce, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, and Trempealeau County until 8 pm on Thursday.

Heat indices are expected to rise to 100°+ which will make being outside for an extended period of time will be hazardous as heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion or stroke are possible. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, limit your time outside, and have a place where you can cool down for at least 5-10 minutes. 

To learn more about the heat and storms that we will be tracking tomorrow, CLICK HERE.

