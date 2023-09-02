Heat and humidity reaching its highest point as record breaking temperatures settle in

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Temperatures are now hitting the 90s with a bit of humidity behind it. For the rest of Labor Day, we still have a lot more of sweaty weather to go as highs are set to break some old time records.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Pierce and Pepin County until 5pm on Tuesday.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo and Trempealeau County until 6pm on Tuesday.
Heat Indices throughout the period will be up to 100°+.
