 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet bulb globe temperatures of 85 to 87
suggest taking 20 minutes of rest for every 1 hour of activity
in this heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat and humidity reaching its highest point as record breaking temperatures settle in

  • Updated
  • 0
Record Watch.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

Temperatures are now hitting the 90s with a bit of humidity behind it. For the rest of Labor Day, we still have a lot more of sweaty weather to go as highs are set to break some old time records. 

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Pierce and Pepin County until 5pm on Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo and Trempealeau County until 6pm on Tuesday. 

Heat Indices throughout the period will be up to 100°+.

To learn more about the Labor Day heat and more, click here. 

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here