Heat and humidity to increase through the weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Strong storms rolled through the Chippewa Valley early Friday morning and all of the Chippewa Valley picked up beneficial rain totals. It's been awhile since rainfall was this widespread. However, the heaviest rain brought flash flooding this morning as a five to ten mile wide swath of extremely heavy rain through Barron, Chippewa, and Clark counties. That thin area had upwards of two to five inches of rain.
Humidity rose after the rain ended, though there were only a few peeks of sunshine. The humidity is going to stay this way through the weekend and even into next week as temperatures rise even further. Tuesday will have temps in the 90s and will feel like 95+. A cold front will move through Tuesday evening and the humidity will...