Heat levels begin to ease up a bit; scattered t-storm chances to begin the week

After five straight days of reaching 90 degrees in Eau Claire and several locations in the Chippewa Valley, we finally begin to see heat levels back off a bit though we'll remain above seasonal averages.
There is an Air Quality Alert in place through 8 AM Monday for the area due to PM2.5 particulates in smoke reaching the surface thanks to wildfires in Quebec. This is prompting the air quality to reach the orange to red category, so try to avoid long periods of time outdoors if possible until conditions improve.
A backdoor cold front will move through today, bringing with a slight chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Coverage of the rain today is about three out of ten. It'll be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s.