 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM CDT MONDAY MORNING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Heat levels begin to ease up a bit; scattered t-storm chances to begin the week

  • 0
Meteogram Future Temp Trend -- Daybreak.png

After five straight days of reaching 90 degrees in Eau Claire and several locations in the Chippewa Valley, we finally begin to see heat levels back off a bit though we'll remain above seasonal averages. 

There is an Air Quality Alert in place through 8 AM Monday for the area due to PM2.5 particulates in smoke reaching the surface thanks to wildfires in Quebec. This is prompting the air quality to reach the orange to red category, so try to avoid long periods of time outdoors if possible until conditions improve. 

A backdoor cold front will move through today, bringing with a slight chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Coverage of the rain today is about three out of ten. It'll be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL FORECAST!

Send weather and pet photos here