Heat levels come down today but still very humid; heat alerts continue for some

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
It was dangerously hot and steamy across the area on our Wednesday. Highs ranged from the 80s north to as warm as the lower 100s south. Even so, you factor in dew points in the 70s to low 80s and that led to heat index values ranging from 100-120 in many locations.
As we head into today, it'll still be steamy and gross out with the high dew points but temperatures won't be as high. Even so, a Heat Advisory is in place until 7 for several counties.