Heat returns this week after beneficial rain fell for many Sunday and Monday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps warmed to the mid 80s for most in the Chippewa Valley today, but what was really noticeable was the humidity.
Dew points climbed to the upper 60s to near 70 in spots this afternoon, which made it feel a couple degrees warmer than it was. Thankfully, the humidity will drop slightly as temps warm up this week. Expect highs near 90 and lows in the 60s.
Rain totals varied as scattered showers and storms moved through yesterday through this morning, with the heaviest totals generally near and just southeast of the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport picked up 0.61" and our gauge at the station was a similar 0.55".
The past two days of rain as officially measured by the airport's automated sensor has dug slightly into this month's deficit, but...