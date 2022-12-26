 Skip to main content
Heatin' up into 2023, with a shot at 40 this week

Mother nature makes up for any of those unwanted gifts you got from Santa. Warmer weather is on the way, but the price is more rain/snow.

Monday will be cold. Temps started in the single digits above 0, with wind chills only -5 to -15 degrees.

We'll climb towards the low teens in the afternoon with wind chills popping back above 0 for a brief while. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Monday.

The warmup really gets going Tuesday and Wednesday, but it comes with a chance for rain. For more details on that forecast, click here.

