Heavy rainfall soaks in over the weekend, wipes out heat and humidity

We've got quite the ups and the downs as we stroll into the first weekend of August. While we need the rain, it looks like a good majority of our Saturday afternoon, and our Sunday will be wet.
Friday is going to be steamy. High temps will climb towards 90 as a warm front approaches. We'll see dew points climbing into the mid 60s making it feel very muggy.
Winds will move in from the south at 10 to 20 mph bringing all the heat and moisture, and priming us for storms Saturday.
Overnight lows stay near 70 as clouds move in. Saturday the humidity climbs even further into the "ridiculous" category as high temps try to hit the upper 80s before the rain.
