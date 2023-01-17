Heavy snow likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning with 1"+ per hour possible at times

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for the Chippewa Valley. The watch was issued for counties that have at least a chance to pick up 6" snow or more, though not all of the watch area will see that much snow as the system will move through fairly quickly, so the heaviest snow rates won't linger over any one spot for too long.
Still, travel impacts are likely across Western Wisconsin and will be worst near and south of highway 29.
Temperatures remained above freezing in Eau Claire today with a morning low of 33 degrees and temps topping out in the mid 30s. There was a bit more melting, though most side streets remain at least partially snow covered and snow banks in yards remain between 6" and 12" deep.
The snow will likely hold off for most until after 9pm Wednesday, though areas south of highway 10 will see snow beginning... READ MORE