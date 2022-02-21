Heavy snow looking more likely across Western Wisconsin on Tuesday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures are chilly and wind chills are even colder, and that will continue as wind is likely to remain gusty through the night as snow begins to fall. This means that blowing and drifting along with reduced visibility is likely with this incoming winter storm.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the areas with the highest likelihood of higher snow totals whereas a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect where totals will be a bit lighter, but still enough to cause travel issues.
We'll only have a couple inches snow on the ground by tomorrow morning. No matter what, expect decent winter impacts during the day tomorrow especially midday through the afternoon when snow will be heaviest.
The first burst of snow develops this evening with the best chance...