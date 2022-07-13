 Skip to main content
Here come those Dog Days of Summer!

We're getting into the hottest point of the summer, statistically, and mother nature is queueing up toasty forecast the next week or two. 

We'll have a couple of quiet, comfortable days before things get too spicy. Fun fact: on this day on history Eau Claire hit it's hottest temperatures ever recorded. 111º was the observed high temps on July 13th (& July 14th) back in 1936. It was apart of an 11 day stretch of 100 plus high temps in a row.

We won't be talking about breaking any high temps over the next week or two, but we will be seeing a really good chance for above average temperatures through the next 10 days...READ MORE.

