High humidity provides moisture for moderate to heavy rain this weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs Friday climbed to near 90 again in the Chippewa Valley after a short break Thursday. Temps felt a couple degrees warmer than the temperature as dew points rose into the mid 60s by afternoon.
Dew points will continue to rise Friday night through Saturday, topping out in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon before a cold front moves through.
While scattered showers are possible even Saturday morning, the best chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives just ahead of that front in the afternoon and evening.
A few storms may be strong to severe with straight-line wind gusts being the main severe threat, though heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding. Even though the ground remains fairly dry... READ MORE