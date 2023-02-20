High-impact weather week: extremely heavy snow likely mid to late week with over one foot looking more possible

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Given all the hype of this week's weather, there should be no surprise that all of Western Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Watch. The impact times are 6pm Tuesday until 6pm Thursday.
We are expecting two rounds of heavy snow, though the second round will bring the heaviest snow and the strongest winds.
A round of snow today brought nearly an inch to Eau Claire. Despite today being the 20th day of the month, it was February's first measurable snow. An average February brings just under one foot of snow the entire month, but we could blow that away just this week as two more rounds of snow are expected tomorrow night through Thursday evening.
A lull shouldn't last too long between these two rounds midday Wednesday with the second round Wednesday evening through Thursday bringing the heaviest snow... READ MORE