High-impact weather week: extremely heavy snow likely mid to late week with over one foot looking more possible

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.

The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph late
Wednesday into Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and
the gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power
outages.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

High-impact weather week: extremely heavy snow likely mid to late week with over one foot looking more possible

Snow Timing and Relative Intensity - ECMWF.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Given all the hype of this week's weather, there should be no surprise that all of Western Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Watch. The impact times are 6pm Tuesday until 6pm Thursday.

We are expecting two rounds of heavy snow, though the second round will bring the heaviest snow and the strongest winds.

A round of snow today brought nearly an inch to Eau Claire. Despite today being the 20th day of the month, it was February's first measurable snow. An average February brings just under one foot of snow the entire month, but we could blow that away just this week as two more rounds of snow are expected tomorrow night through Thursday evening.

A lull shouldn't last too long between these two rounds midday Wednesday with the second round Wednesday evening through Thursday bringing the heaviest snow...

