Higher heat and humidity levels set to return along with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
After several days of sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity levels, we'll start to see more of a typical summer-like pattern as we end the month of May and begin June.
Your Tuesday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The higher chances look to be west of US-53 with lower chances further east. A few stronger storms are possible, and there is a level one out of five risk for severe weather in Polk, St. Croix and Pierce counties. Hail and heavy downpours will be the main threats. Winds will be breezy out of the south with highs in the 80s.