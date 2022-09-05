Higher humidity returns this week after Labor Day Weekend felt like early fall

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
This past Labor Day Weekend felt like fall each morning with low temperatures near 50 in the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire's morning low was 54 on Saturday morning then 51 both yesterday and this morning. Areas east of highway 53 were in the 40s and as cool as 42 in Medford and 40 in Black River Falls.
While the mornings have been mild, sunshine has made for nice afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s again this afternoon. Temperatures have been able to cool at night thanks to low humidity, and dew points remain comfortable in the low to mid 50s this evening.
Expect humidity to remain steady tonight before rising a bit tomorrow with afternoon dew points back in the low 60s by late afternoon or evening. Humidity will take another jump... READ MORE