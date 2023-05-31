Higher humidity will bring slightly better chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was even warmer today across Western Wisconsin with highs near 90 degrees! While mid to upper 80s was most common, a few spots did hit the 90 degree mark. That includes Eau Claire, Chetek, and Black River Falls.
Eau Claire's high was the first at or above 90 this year, and the first time since last August. It has been 301 days since a high of 92 on August 3 of last summer, which is nearly 10 months ago.
It remains warm this evening, but it also is a bit more humid today than the past week or so. Still, dew points weren't uncomfortable in the Chippewa Valley, but they did rise into the low to mid 50s at times, and the higher humidity to the west will begin to move in tonight.
Dew points will approach 60...