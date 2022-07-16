Hot and dangerous weather on the rise

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Being at the fair will feel very hot and it's not due to the temperatures, but rather the humidity. Temperatures today only were in the low 80s. Dewpoints however were in the high 60s, low 70s. This made it feel like it was almost 90 degrees. The last day of the fair will feel much the same, with temps topping out at the mid 80s and it feeling like it is in the upper 80s.
With the massive amount of humidity that the Chippewa Valley has, there is a slight chance of showers tomorrow from 2 PM till 4 PM. These storms are not widespread or long lasting. By mid-evening, storms will be gone, making for beautiful night.
The humidity into the start of Monday will only get worse as temps will be in the low 90s. Humidity will be excessive with higher temps and heat indices will approach the mid 90s. Storms could potentially roll in as well in the morning with more humidity available.
This dangerous heat and humidity continues into Tuesday with temps in the low 90s again. Tuesday evening will see... READ MORE