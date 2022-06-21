 Skip to main content
Hottest summertime temps, on average, lag today's solstice by about a month

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Though not quite as hot as yesterday, it was another hot one today with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the low 90s across Western Wisconsin. As it should, since today has the most amount of daylight than any other in the year.

Today is the summer solstice, known to many as the first day of summer. However, despite having the most amount of daylight, the average temperatures peak about a month later during the third week of July.

That's because how hot it potentially can get on any given day depends on how much energy received during the day and how much energy is released at night. Temperature is actually a measure of a molecule's energy, so these are directly related.

Temperatures remain warm this afternoon, but thankfully the dew points began to drop...

