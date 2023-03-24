How auroras form and a look at Western Wisconsin's weekend weather forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Those awake late Thursday night were treated to a brilliant show. Commonly called the Northern Lights, the aurora borealis forms when electrically charged particles emitted from the sun interact with Earth's magnetic field.
The aurora is possible again Friday night through the weekend, but the University of Alaska-Fairbanks is forecasting just a chance we will be able to see it without long-exposure cameras.
Thursday night also had a new moon, making the sky darker and we didn't have any clouds to impede our view.
It was a chilly night, however, with morning lows in the single digits to mid teens. Highs warmed up to the 40s for most and 50s near and south of US-10.
This weekend, a snow storm will affect... READ MORE