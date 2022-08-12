Humid but dry weather this weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A steady light to moderate round of rain moved through Western Wisconsin Friday morning through early afternoon. That kept temperatures down in the low 60s for most of the day before temps started to warm again during the evening with a few peeks of sunshine between what turned into isolated showers for the evening.
The rain was much needed as Eau Claire remains well below the summer rainfall average. Still, heavy rain would not do much good for crops, gardens, and grass as heavy rain runs off especially when the ground is hard and dry. This light rain measured up to meaningful amounts by slowly accumulating through an extended amount of time at a rate that mostly stayed below 1/10" per hour.
This allowed most of the rain to be able to soak in nicely into the parched ground. The Chippewa Valley was in the area with the most rainfall that ranged from about 1/3" in Barron County to nearly 2/3" in Eau Claire, Menomonie, and New Richmond.
A few showers or drizzle will be possible through early Saturday morning in the Chippewa Valley, but any chance will be limited to...