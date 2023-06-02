Humidity and rain chances decrease this weekend, but highs remain hot near 90°

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs hit the 90° mark for the third day in a row in Eau Claire, but again temps varied quite a bit as showers and storms popped up during the afternoon with the rain cooling the air around it.
So, timing and location of those showers and storms affected high temperatures Friday afternoon. Those storms were quite scattered once again, but dropped a lot of rain where it did fall because the storms really weren't moving because there is pretty much no wind in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere that work to steer and move storms.
Scattered showers and storms remained through the evening before beginning to fizzle out in the evening like the past couple nights since these just popped up in the heat/humidity of the day and there wasn't a front or other source of lift to keep them going at night.
Dew points climbed to the mid 60s at times especially Friday morning, making it feel very humid. Dew points will begin to... READ MORE