Humidity is gone, but warmer temps continue through the weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It has been quite the week. Temps have been well above average beginning Monday, though it was also active with severe storms several days.
Thursday was by far the warmest with a record high 94 degree high temperature and mid-summer humidity. A cold front slowly moved through Western Wisconsin Friday, so highs were able to be warmer east of us in Central Wisconsin and a bit cooler to the west in Minnesota.
Still, highs topped out ten to fifteen degrees above average in the low 80s. Dew points dropped into the 40s Friday after starting in the mid 60s in the morning. Expect Saturday to be similar with highs near 80 and not much humidity. It will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance for a few... READ MORE