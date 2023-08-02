Humidity will be highest tonight through tomorrow morning, isolated storms remain possible

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Dew points continued to rise today and now range, with a few exceptions, from the mid 60s to low 70s across Western Wisconsin. This is air you can wear, though thankfully still not as humid as last Thursday when upper 70s and low 80s dew points were in place.
Still, it is not comfortable outside and the wind remains fairly light, so Mother Nature isn't providing any air movement to act like a fan. With the humidity, temperatures that reached the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon felt like the low to mid 90s at times, and we will see more of this tomorrow as highs will also approach 90 with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Your air conditioners will continue to work hard tonight and tomorrow as the highest humidity will likely be overnight with the best chances for dew points in the low to mid 70s later tonight through tomorrow morning.
While dew points will fall from the 70s... READ MORE