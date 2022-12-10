Icy and foggy roads tonight, before turning our attention to our next major system

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
With temps hovering around freezing, our precipitation was a mixed bag with some rain, some snow, and some mix. Tonight, we won't get any additional rain or snow, but due to temperatures falling, melted snow will turn to ice.
As snow melts, dewpoints will rise and give chances to fog from this evening till tomorrow early afternoon. The fog will be patchy in nature with some areas experiencing visibly reduced to a quarter of a mile at times. Along with fog, the snow that was melted earlier will freeze, and give way to icy stretches on roads.
For a couple of days, we will take another break in any precip, but our next system will be on its way by... READ MORE