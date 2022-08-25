If you open windows tonight, you may wake up a bit chilly

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport picked up 0.41" rain yesterday afternoon, but there was little to no rain south of North Crossing. So, a lot of Eau Claire continues to be dry.
Humidity has been high over the last couple of days, which hasn't allowed for any cool nights. However, dew points have been dropping throughout the day. They were in the mid 60s this morning and dropped to the low 60s this afternoon.
Expect dew points below 60 later this evening and down to near 50 by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky and calm wind, temps will be able to fall quickly tonight. Lows will range from the low to mid 50s in the Chippewa Valley down to possibly the upper 40s in typically cool spots north and east of Eau Claire.
Sunshine will warm us up tomorrow with an afternoon high back near 80. Dew points will climb back only a little to the upper 50s, so still a comfortable afternoon. Several chances for rain return... READ MORE