Impressive spring storm slowly spins through Wisconsin, brings snow Thursday

This spring storm is now stalling over the upper Midwest which leaves us under the breezy, wet and gray weather the rest of the week.
Wednesday will be cloudy and windy with high temps in the low 40s. Rain showers will begin again in the early morning hours. We'll see scattered rain all day.
Winds will turn from the south to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Changes begin once winds turn around to the northwest. Colder temperatures will wrap around the northern side of the low. So will more moisture. Both of these conditions will lead to rain turning over to snow overnight.
Low temps will fall into the low 30s. This will allow snow to...READ MORE.