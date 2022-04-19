Improving temps come with more wind, rain and maybe thunder

Monday was gross. Rain and snow with cold high temperatures that were 20 degrees below average will no longer be a bother for you the rest of the week.
Tuesday will be much warmer with highs back into the upper 40s. That's still about 10 degrees below average. But, we will get plenty of sunshine and winds will be much lighter, making it feel much more enjoyable than Monday.
Overnight, we'll see temperatures fall into the mid 30s. Clouds will move in as gusty winds pickup out of the south. Winds speeds will be from 10 to 20 mph by Wednesday.
Temperatures will get stuck into the upper 40s as rain chance increase Wednesday afternoon.
