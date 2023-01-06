Increased sunshine today didn't help temps as the coldest time of year approaches, on average

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Finally! Eau Claire had plenty of sunshine on Friday, and that trend will continue into the weekend. While daylight has increased by about 10 minutes since the winter solstice on December 21, we're still pretty short on daylight even when the sun is visible.
That hasn't happened much in the past week. Friday had the most sunshine since last Wednesday! We did see the sun filtered through cloud cover for a bit yesterday, but the automated sensor still showed 100% cloud cover since it measures clouds not sunlight or the ability to see it through the clouds.
Still, it hasn't been this sunny in a couple days over a week. Despite the slowly increasing daylight, temperatures, on average, continue to fall.
The coldest time of the year typically comes