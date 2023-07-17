Increasing temperatures and humidity expected ahead of Wednesday's storm chances

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a cool morning for what's typically the hottest time of the year with lows in the 40s and 50s, mostly in the low to mid 50s. That's about 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average low of 60, and typically cool spot (at night), Black River Falls, was in the low 40s. Eau Claire's record low on today's date is 15 set way back in 1900.
Clouds kept today's high temps below average, too, with afternoon highs mostly in the low to mid 70s with a few spots stuck in the upper 60s.
Eau Claire has yet another rain deficit for the month of July so far, too, though it currently is not as bad as June was. March was the most recent month to end above the monthly average for precipitation, and since then it has been incredibly dry.
