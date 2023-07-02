Independence Day storms after hot and very humid weather

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Sunday ends our week with very similar weather to yesterday. Temps topped out in the upper 80s and humidity is still present. As said in previous forecasts, the humidity is what will continue to be our next topic as it rises to near extreme levels. Following humidity is storms that are on track be here by Independence Day.
Monday's high temperature will be in the low 90s. Adding onto the already hot day, humidity will rise to high levels, where heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s.
Real feels will be around two degrees higher than our temperature throughout the day.
Monday evening and into Tuesday, we will have our first glimpse of rain chances. By the late morning and early afternoon, the Chippewa Valley will have scattered thunderstorms.
