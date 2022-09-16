Isolated chances for showers, possibly with thunder, continue through weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Humidity is a lot higher than yesterday with dew points in the low to mid 60s, though the cloud cover and light showers moving through kept temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s for most.
Rain so far hasn't added up to too much, only a trace to a few hundredths of an inch for most so far, though any thunderstorm through the weekend could add a quick half inch to an inch for isolated spots only as most places will only see a few showers between longer stretches of dry and possibly partly sunny weather.
Scattered showers continue to push northeast this evening through the Chippewa Valley, but I am expecting rain to become more isolated... READ MORE