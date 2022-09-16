 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Isolated chances for showers, possibly with thunder, continue through weekend

  • 0
DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Humidity is a lot higher than yesterday with dew points in the low to mid 60s, though the cloud cover and light showers moving through kept temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s for most.

Rain so far hasn't added up to too much, only a trace to a few hundredths of an inch for most so far, though any thunderstorm through the weekend could add a quick half inch to an inch for isolated spots only as most places will only see a few showers between longer stretches of dry and possibly partly sunny weather.

Scattered showers continue to push northeast this evening through the Chippewa Valley, but I am expecting rain to become more isolated... READ MORE

Have a story idea? Let us know here